Special Assistant to the President Faults Invasion of Oyo State House of Assembly by Yoruba Nation Agitators

Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice-President, Mr Jamiu Abiola , has faulted the invasion of Oyo State House of Assembly and the Governor’s Office by suspected Yoruba nation agitators.

His words: “I have never met her and I don’t think that she told members of the Abiola family because the family members I spoke to are furious about this. They are shocked. Our family patriarch, Chief Moshood Abiola, was well known for his strong belief in Nigeria’s unity and that was why it was easy for him to convince Nigerians from all regions to give him their votes.

