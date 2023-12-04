Speaker urges public participation in budget process

He said this would deepen the nation’s democratic governance and strengthen public financial management. Abbas spoke said this at a citizens’ town hall on the 2024 Budget and Appropriation Process organised by the House Committee of Appropriations and the Programmes Coordinating Unit of the Office of the Speaker yesterday in Abuja.

The town hall was supported by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).He urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to do the same. Abbas said the Green Chamber would review the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 to strengthen existing provisions in order to improve access to information and public consultation in the course of the budget cycle. The Speaker said the House would amend the FRA to explicitly require and define public participation. According to him, the town hall provides a platform for direct engagement between legislators and citizens, focusing on matters related to the national budge





