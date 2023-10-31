Speaker Tajudeen calls for regulation of Artificial Intelligence, robotics

Mr Tajudeen noted that technological and scientific innovations such as in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are presenting opportunities hitherto thought impossible. He added that AI had the potential to customise learning, enhance educational tools, and improve administrative systems, offering several benefits and also posing unique challenges.
“There is also likely to be a rise in identity theft and fraud, as evidenced by the use of AI to create highly realistic deep fakes. This, he said, was to leverage their potential and address issues of privacy, accountability, ethics, security and intellectual property.
“This will be the first of such effort in Africa and one of only a few undertaken by parliaments worldwide, ” the speaker said.“We are all aware of the challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria, including low enrollment, especially in rural areas,” the speaker said.
“Nigeria accounts for a substantial percentage of this number. Other related challenges confronting the sector include low quality, outdated curricula, insufficient infrastructure and gender disparities.
Mr Sulaiman, a professor, made the charge while addressing the graduands in a speech he delivered during the convocation ceremony.
