Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly Impeached

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, representing Ifo 1 State Constituency, has been impeached. Oluomo was immediately replaced by Hon. Oludaisi Elemide from Odeda state constituency. Both Elemide and Oluomo are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Impeachment During the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency; Adegoke Adeyanju from Yewa North 1, moved the motion for the speaker’s impeachment while it was seconded by Mr Ademola Adeniran of Sagamu ll state constituency. Minutes past 10:00 am, Adeyanju had entered the assembly chamber with the Maze in company of other lawmakers. The fierce looking lawmakers immediately settled down and faced the singular legislative business of the day which was to impeach Mr Oluomo. 18 out of the 26 members voted in support of the impeachment. At the Assembly, there are 18 APC members while the 8 other members are of the Peoples Democratic Party, PD





