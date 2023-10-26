– Speaker Abbas consoles Atiku, Peter Obi after Supreme Court verdict

He said, shortly after congratulating the president, 'To God be the glory. It is not something unexpected; it is something that we have been waiting for. We know ultimately that what we heard today is what is going to be said, but given the fact that it has come at these early hours, we have nothing to say but to say thank God for Nigeria. Thank God for all the good people of Nigeria who prayed for this particular day for this historic victory.

'I think this time around, after this pronouncement, we have no excuse but to go back to business as usual, to go back and reset our agenda and see what we can be able to do for the people of Nigeria for the next three and a half or four years'. Consoling the opposition, he said, 'They should take heart there is always one victor at a time; this is Asiwaju’s time, they should all take heart, come and join hands with him. So that we move Nigeria to a greater level.

