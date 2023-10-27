“Speak up against Israel” – Shiites tell Tinubu over Gaza conflict

Some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, held a pro-Palestine rally in Abuja following the ongoing war between Hamas terrorist sect and Israel.
The protest, which took place close to the National Mosque, was disrupted by security personnel around the area. In a statement by Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, a member of the Shiite movement, the group urged Nigerians to support the “oppressed” people of Palestine.
He urged President Bola Tinubu to speak up against the alleged oppression of the people of Palestine by Israel. "The Palestinian people in all of Palestine have continued to suffer horrendous massacres and hardships. Hospitals rendered useless due to lack of medical stocks, medicine, power and water. The Zionists are creating a humanitarian catastrophe that will kill or displace 2.2 million people," Sokoto said.
"It is inhuman for us to keep silent in this regard and we feel the least we can do from our own side is to protest against this great injustice. We intended to march from the Mosque to Wuse, but we were prevented by security operatives. We all need to support the oppressed people of Palestine," he added.