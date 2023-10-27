Spanish Clergy Sexually Abused Over 200,000 Children, Probe Estimates

Spain’s “Defender del Pueblo” national ombudsman Angel Gabilondo addresses a press conference after delivering a report on the country’s first independent probe into the abuse of minors within the Catholic Church, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, on October 27, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)Over 200,000 minors are estimated to have been sexually abused in Spain by the Roman Catholic clergy since 1940, according to an independent commission published Friday.

The revelations in Spain are the latest to rock the Roman Catholic Church after a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.“There are people who have (died by) suicide… people who have never put their lives back together,” the former Socialist education minister said.

Unlike in other nations, in Spain — a traditionally Catholic country that has become highly secular — clerical abuse allegations only recently started to gain traction, leading to accusations by survivors of stonewalling.

“Unfortunately, for many years there has been a certain desire to deny abuses or a desire to conceal or protect the abusers,” said Gabilondo.Spain’s parliament in March 2022 overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent commission led by the country’s ombudsman to look into clerical abuse.

But as political pressure mounted, it tasked a private law firm in February 2022 with an "audit" into past and present sexual abuse by clergy, teachers and others associated with the Church, which should be completed by the end of the year.

Contacted by AFP, the Spanish bishops’ conference said it would react to the commission’s report on Monday at an extraordinary meeting.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the release of the report was a “milestone” in the country’s democratic history.

Juan Cuatrecasas, a founding member of the "Infancia Robada" (Stolen Childhood) victims' association and the father of a youth who was abused by a teacher at a Catholic school in Bilbao, said lawmakers now must ensure repairs are made.The Roman Catholic Church's abuse crisis exploded onto the international stage in 2002 when the Boston Globe newspaper revealed priests had sexually abused children for decades and church leaders had covered it up.

