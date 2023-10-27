Spanish clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children

The report did not give a specific figure but said a poll of over 8,000 people found that 0.6 percent of Spain’s adult population of around 39 million people said they had suffered sexual abuse by members of the clergy when they were still children.

The revelations in Spain are the latest to rock the Roman Catholic Church after a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years. “Unfortunately, for many years there has been a certain desire to deny abuses or a desire to conceal or protect the abusers,” said Gabilondo, a former education minister.

Spain’s parliament in March 2022 overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent commission led by the country’s ombudsman to “shed light” on allegations of sexual abuse of “defenceless boys and girls” within the Catholic Church. headtopics.com

But as political pressure mounted, it tasked a private law firm in February 2022 with an “audit” into past and present sexual abuse by clergy, teachers and others associated with the Church, which should be completed by the end of the year.The Spanish Church said in June it had discovered 927 cases of child abuse through a complaints procedure launched in 2020.

“According to experts, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” the newspaper wrote on Friday before the report was published. Patterns of widespread abuse of children were later reported across the United States and Europe, in Chile and Australia, undercutting the moral authority of the 1.3 billion-member Church and taking a toll on its membership. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Terrorists holding at least 200 hostages in Gaza, says U.S.The Nation Newspaper Terrorists holding at least 200 hostages in Gaza, says U.S. Read more ⮕

Lagos empowers 200 craftsmen with working gears, tools after trainingThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Achudume empowers 200 petty traders in Umubu Amai communityThe Nation Newspaper Achudume empowers 200 petty traders in Umubu Amai community Read more ⮕

Podcast listenership in Nigeria grew by over 200%“These podcasts cover a growing number of niches too, including Afrobeats,” she said. Read more ⮕

Real Madrid to face city rivals Atletico in Spanish Super CupReal Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona play Osasuna, the Spanish federation said Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Spanish Clergy Sexually Abused Over 200,000 Children, Probe EstimatesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕