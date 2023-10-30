South Africa calls for UN force to protect civilians in Gaza

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own under the apartheid regime that ended in 1994.

In calling for a protection force, South Africa has gone further in its support for the Palestinians than most nations, some of which have called for a ceasefire or the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid into Gaza.

“Entire generations of families have been wiped out in Gaza over the last three weeks,’’ the foreign ministry said in a statement. A member of the Palestinian community in Johannesburg had 25 family members killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday morning, the statement said, while family members of a senior Palestinian diplomat in South Africa were killed in their apartment building the day before. headtopics.com

“The numbers of non-combatants killed, especially the numbers of children killed, requires that the world to show that it is serious about global accountability,’’ the statement said. Medical authorities in Gaza said on Sunday that 8,005 people had been killed in the three-week war. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the figures.South Africa also said earlier this month that its foreign minister held a call with the leader of Hamas about getting aid into Gaza while underlining that it did not support the group.

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid growA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’, end Gaza strikesTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to 'immediately stop this madness' and end its 'attacks' on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Shiites ask FG to sever ties with Israel over invasion of GazaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Israel launches expanded ground operation in GazaThe Nation Newspaper Israel launches expanded ground operation in Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: We’re shocked at intolerable human suffering in GazaThe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the state of human suffering in Gaza following the conflict escalation between the Israeli military and Hamas fighters is intolerable. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕