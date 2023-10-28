South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 to retain Rugby World Cup

As is so often the case with finals, the match proved to be a tight, edgy encounter at a rain-soaked Stade de France where defence ruled and the All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to a first-half red card for a high tackle.

All Black flanker Shannon Frizell was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes after just two minutes for an illegal ruck clearout that saw Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, the sole specialist number two in the squad, leave the pitch with an injured right knee.

Pollard, who kicked 22 points in South Africa’s final victory over England four years ago in Japan, booted a second penalty after Codie Taylor failed to roll away in a ruck. A late Faf de Klerk hit on Mark Tele’a saw Jordie Barrett kick for the corner and from a series of drives, the Boks infringed and Richie Mo’unga got the All Blacks on the scoreboard with an easy penalty.New Zealand’s woes were compounded when Cane was yellow carded in the 29th minute for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel, later upgraded to red for a high degree of danger with no mitigation, according to the television match official. headtopics.com

Mo’unga kicked a second penalty to make it 12-6 at 40 minutes, the All Blacks trudging back to the changing rooms without their skipper and in full knowledge that no team has ever come back from behind at half-time to win a final.Firstly, Siya Kolisi was guilty of butchering a clear five-pointer just seconds into the second period, keeping hold of the ball as the whitewash beckoned despite Cheslin Kolbe racing up inside and Kriel on the flank.

Kolisi was rightly yellow carded for a high tackle on Savea, who led the All Black charge back up the pitch, Mo’unga spilling the ball in a rare attack after Tele’a had soared to take a towering up-and-under. headtopics.com

