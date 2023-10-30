Soun Stool: Oyo Gov't Files Appeal, Seeks Stay Of Execution

Also, an application for a stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal Defendants/Applicants against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Judicial Division has also been filed at the High Court.

The application was also seeking for an order from the Court restraining the Claimant/Respondent by himself or through his servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever prevent him from taking any step or further step in recognition or in pursuance of the Judgment of this Honourable Court, Coram: Honourable Justice K. A. Adedokun delivered on the 25th day of October, 2023 in Suit No: HOG/27/2022 BETWEEN: PRINCE MUHAMMED KABIR OLAOYE V. EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE & 11 ORS.

Justice K.A Adedokun had on 25th October in his judgment on suit no HOG/27/2023 between Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye vs. the Governor of Oyo State and 11 others said that the procedure for the nomination of the Soun of Ogbomoso the 12th Defendant was “ irregular, null and void.’’ for not strictly complying with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy declaration of 1958. headtopics.com

The same judge had in a suit no HOG/20/2023 instituted by Prince Taofeeq Akorede Olaoye also challenging Oba Olaoye in which judgment was delivered on October 3, Justice Kareem Adeyimika aAdedokun ruled that the procedure was “right, valid and proper.”

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the appeal filed by Akin Onigbinde SAN and Co in Ibadan on behalf of the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, Attorney General and Hon Commissioner of Justice, Oyo state and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy matter.The notice of appeal dated 27th October is seeking for an order setting aside the Judgment of the Trial Court of 25th October or an order of re-trial before another judge of the Oyo State High Court. headtopics.com

