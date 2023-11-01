Soun: Confusion over verdicts

He held that the kingmakers are statutorily empowered to carry out the selection/appointment of Soun of Ogbomoso land. The judge held: “The selection and appointment of the first defendant by the kingmakers as the Soun-elect in line with the Soun Chieftaincy Declaration conducted on the 22th March 2022 …is the only valid, legal and subsisting selection and nomination as Soun of Ogbomoso land…”

Less than a month later, Justice Adedokun, in a sister suit marked HOG/27/2022, between Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye and Pastor Afolabi Ghandy Olaoye, set aside his earlier judgment and restrained the monarch from parading himself as Soun of Ogbomoso.

He ordered the monarch to stop holding himself out for any ceremony of installation and /or coronation or wear any regalia portraying him as the occupant of the stool of Soun of Ogbomoso. The judge explained: “The decision of this Honourable Court delivered on the 3rd day of October 2023 in Suit No: HOG/20/2022 Between Alh. Adeyemi Taofiq Akorede Olaoye vs. Pastor Afolabi Ghandy Olaoye was made per incuriam (through lack of due regard to the law or the facts) without having the benefit of the Supreme Court decision in Prince Ademolu Odeneye V. Prince David Olu Efunuga(Supra) and Court of Appeal decision in Prince Adeyeye Oyerinde & ORS V. Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

It was learnt that the Oyo State Government Secretariat had welcomed the first judgment and plans had begun to hand the Staff of Office to Oba Olaoye Ghandi.Some legal experts expressed surprise that the judge overruled himself within a month, claiming the court could no longer deal with issues raised in the second judgment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Soun Ogbomosho: Confusion over judgmentsThe Nation Newspaper Soun Ogbomosho: Confusion over judgments

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Soun of Ogbomoso: Olaoye’s name not smuggled into aspirants’ list“Contrary to rumours making the rounds, Prince Afolabi Olaoye’s name was not smuggled into the list of the aspirants contesting....'.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Confusion As Rivers Lawmakers Plot Separate ImpeachmentsThe political impasse in Rivers State took a deeper crisis dimension yesterday as members of the state House of Assembly initiated impeachment moves along

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: South Korea to Become a Multiracial Nation in 2024South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕