Sonny, Onyeama, Eno, others shine at MTN CHAMPS

Several stars were unearthed on the second day of the MTN CHAMPS holding in Uyo, as the young athletes battled for medals. Among the shining stars yesterday was Miracle Sonny of La Kings International School, Rivers State, who stole the show with two gold medals; first in the Youth Girls’ 400m, and then the…Several stars were unearthed on the second day of the MTN CHAMPS holding in Uyo, as the young athletes battled for medals.

Sonny dominated the 400m and returned with a Personal Best (PB) of 56.94s, upstaging favourite, Miracle Uwem of Goretti Girls, who followed with a PB of 58.61s, while Patience Joseph of Chosen International took the bronze medal.

In Sonny’s second final of the day, she stormed to the 100m title in 12.74s to finish ahead of FAANS’ Angel Eteng (12.95s) and Edidiong Joseph of Lutheran High School, who clocked 12.96s for third position. headtopics.com

Ritman College dominated the Boys’ and Girls’ Cadet 100m, with Uwakmfon Ekpeyong posting a PB of 11.58s in the Boys’ race, as Eze Chukwuma of F.G.C Ikot-Ekpene and Ndiponke Ekanem finished second and third respectively.

Rosemary Edet won the Girls’ Junior race with a new lifetime best of 12.14s. Humble Isang and Benita Okwudiba clocked 12.62s and 12.75s respectively for 2nd and 3rd. Edidiong Udotong emerged champion in the Boys’ U-20 400m with a PB of 51.12s, followed by Inimfon Akaso and Endurance Everest. headtopics.com

.It's Bayelsa Queens versus Delta Queens In what sports enthusiasts have described as renewed rivalry, Edo Queens will today meet Remo Stars Ladies in the opening semifinal of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT). The match will hold at the Western Boys Mini Stadia, Ikpoba-Okha Council of Edo State from 4.00 p.m.

Former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has said that Nigeria and some other African countries' facilities would always fail to meet the required CAF/FIFA standards for hosting major international matches as long as non-professionals are saddled with the responsibility of maintaining them.

