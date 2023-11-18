Sonia Adesuwa Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage

Sonia Adesuwa , the former wife of Nigerian footballer Odion Jude Ighalo , shared the reasons behind her decision to end their marriage. The mother of three cited fatigue from constant struggles and a priority shift towards her children. She revealed this on her Instagram page, saying “I chose to walk out of my marriage not because I was tired of fighting but because I chose my children over marriage,” Sonia stated.

She encouraged women to stand up for themselves, emphasizing the importance of being strong self-advocates in marriage. Reflecting on her marriage at the age of 19, Sonia disclosed that she invested significantly in her relationship, expressing the challenges she faced. She recounted an encounter with a fellow actress in 2018, who advised her to be prayerful, hinting at unseen struggles





