Son Fires Spurs Five Points Clear Atop Premier League Table

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker #07 Son Heung-Min (L) celebrates scoring the team’s second goal with Tottenham Hotspur’s Welsh striker #22 Brennan Johnson during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Tottenham moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday continued a remarkable start under Ange Postecoglou.

After a subdued first 45 minutes, Spurs sprang into life early in the second-half as Joel Ward’s own goal and Son Heung-min’s strike earned the points. Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker #07 Son Heung-Min (centre L) jokes with Tottenham Hotspur’s Uruguayan midfielder #30 Rodrigo Bentancur (C) after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on October 27, 2023. – Tottenham won the match 2-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Not since Spurs last won the league in 1960-61 have they enjoyed such an advantage at the summit of the English top flight.

After Tottenham’s last game on Monday, the former Celtic boss was not fully satisfied with his side’s performance, even though they beat Fulham 2-0.Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivorian-born Malian midfielder #08 Yves Bissouma (L) vies with Crystal Palace’s English midfielder #49 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (C) and Crystal Palace’s Malian midfielder #28 Cheick Doucoure during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on October 27, 2023. headtopics.com

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been one of the unsung heroes of Spurs’ form and the Italian was needed to make a smart stop low to his left to prevent Odsonne Edouard opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.The signing of James Maddison has been the catalyst to Tottenham’s transformation under Postecoglou, despite the loss of the club’s record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

