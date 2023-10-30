Some artists copy my moves without credit

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner in an interview with Rollingstone, said that despite not getting accolades for a set standard, he was “flattered” by the fact that others are drawing inspiration from him.Rema said: “I’ve been on the road for 4 years back-to-back; dropping bangers, hopping on stages. It has helped my growth non-stop.“In as much as vacation is needed, I just don’t like to feel idle. I have so much plans for evolving this sound.
"Even though some artists will not give me credit, I know how many people have copied my moves and I am flattered by it."
