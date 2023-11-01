Soludo’s second term bid under threat as infighting rocks Anambra governor’s camp

According to the report, the face-off has pitched the founder of the group and the Deputy Chief Of Staff and Chief of Protocol to Soludo, Chinedu Nwoye, and three top members of the group who the governor’s aide alleged are planning to work against the second term ambition of their principal.

Nwoye emphasised that the general public, especially other members of SSG, should be mindful of the said three characters who are going around using the group’s name to deceive unsuspecting citizens that they are working for the governor.

He said the “three former members” working against Soludo’s administration are Chidi Okoye Ogazi, Charles Ebulue and Arinzechukwu Awogu. He said one of the three members, Ebulue, during the House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives Elections in the state, came out openly and worked against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying that the reasons for his anti-APGA activities were because Soludo did not give him appointment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Nigerian artisans abandon their skilled jobs, join PoS business as economy bites harder nationwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Buying SUVs for National Assembly members not a new thingA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu appoints 7 new aides, deploys them to Ministry of JusticeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Leader, Edison Ehie removed as Plot to Impeach Fubara thickensA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Renewed Clash Between Cross River and Benue States Leaves 20 DeadA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: “Withhold our allowances” – FCT workers declare love for WikeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕