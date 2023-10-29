Soludo’s N2bn to 5000 youths will curb crime in Anambra

, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, has described the distribution of N2billion grants to 5,000 graduates of the ‘One Youth Two Skills’ initiative of Governor Chukwuma Soludo as a giant step towards fighting crime and insecurity in Anambra State.

Okpalaezeukwu in a statement on Sunday, October 29, argued that engagement of the youths in gainful ventures had automatically made them unavailable for crime and other vices. “These graduates, with the grants given to them will go ahead to become wealth creators and employers of labour which will in turn, translate many of them to millionaires, billionaires, and even so much more.

“This is what Ohaneze Ndigbo under the leadership of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has been preaching and it is such a delight to see Governor Soludo thinking in this direction. While commending the form the program was designed to first empower the youths with skills before providing them with seed capital, the youth leader argued that the arrangement would ensure the grants were not wasted. headtopics.com

Okpalaezeukwu added: “I wish to remind the beneficiaries that they have a huge responsibility to take up the challenge of building other youths who were not fortunate enough to benefit from the process.“With the grants they can become creators of wealth and labour, moving other unemployed youths out of the unemployment net.

“We are looking forward to a spike in the number of start-ups in the state, as well as Small and Medium Scale enterprises, who are the actual drivers of any economy.

