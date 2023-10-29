Soldiers storm Kwara community to rescue kidnap victims

Although the spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi could not be reached on the incident, an impeccable source said soldiers have been deployed to the area.

'Last night precisely at about 11:30pm soldiers arrived in Ora vicinity to maintain peace and are already combing surrounding bushes to fish out the criminals and rescue their victims.' 'At this point, we sincerely wish to appreciate the prompt response to the SOS message sent to the state authorities on the incident and pray the efforts are successful,' the source added.

