The death of the soldiers sparked nationwide outrage — and a series of allegations. One such allegation was that soldiers retaliated by burning down the community. A video showing flames razing boats on a body of water and thick plumes of smoke drifting into the air went viral on social media.

NGOs paid us to burn down IDP camps in BornoNGOs providing humanitarian services in Borno paid him and his partners to burn down Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Monguno

Olympic Flame To Burn Near Louvre During Paris Games, Says SourceThe Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games in July and August, a source involved in the discussions told AFP.

JUST IN: Hoodlums attack council HQs, burn police station in AnambraThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Hoodlums attack council HQs, burn police station in Anambra

Hoodlums attack Anambra LG Secretariat, burn police stationHoodlums numbering about 30 on Thursday burnt a part of the Anaocha Local Government Headquarters in Neni, Anambra State. The hoodlums, who were said to be heavily armed, also set ablaze the Neni Police Station. It was gathered that the attack occured between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Thursday.

59 passengers narrowly escape death as bandits attack, burn Ifesinachi luxurious bus at Ijebu-OdeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

EXCLUSIVE: Soldiers arrest Benue councillor for illegal possession of firearmMr Ameh, 43, was apprehended by soldiers last Friday at Omusu, a rural community in Okpokwu Local Government Area in the Benue South Senatorial District.

