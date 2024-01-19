Soldier allegedly shoots himself during Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Confusion has trailed the death of a soldier, Boyi ThankGod, attached to 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who allegedly shot himself during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. ThankGod was said to be on barracks standby duty at the 35 Brigade headquarters during Monday’s Remembrance Day celebration when he allegedly shot himself in the head and died immediately.

Nigerian Army, 81 Division, denied that ThankGod shot himself, saying he died of negligence, having mishandled his firearm. However, sources told newsmen that the soldier killed himself due to depression and low morale. His friends were also quoted as saying the deceased had shown loss of interest in his job and had complained of corruption in the military and low moral





