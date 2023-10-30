Solaris, Knownow, Specxs win NCC’s talent hunt

Three companies, out of 81 companies that contested at the Nigerian Communication Commission’s inspired technology innovation talent hunt competition, shared the N30 million prize money equally.Solaris GreenTech Hub, Knownow Africa Limited and Specxs Care Limited, came bright at the 2023 NCC’s Annual Hackathon Competition, adjudged by an independent Panel of Judges chaired by the President of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Professor Mohammed Ajiya.

Knownow, with a team consisting of Abdulazeez Abiola, Dr Mudasiru Taiwo and Dr Oluwaseun Ojerinde emerged winner in the Blockchain Solution category for their fraud-detection and prevention solution. Professor Ajiya said the panel was painstaking in assessing all the submissions/entries, diligent in shortlisting the 12 participants and meticulous in determining the three winners through strict compliance with the requirements stated by the Commission for the exercise.

He noted that this year’s event focuses on three pivotal thematic areas that not only pertain to Nigeria but also resonate with global concerns. The themes, he said, are: Blockchain-enabled Data Protection Solutions for Enhancing Regulatory Compliance; Assistive Technology Solutions for the Elderly and People with Disabilities; and Technology Solutions for Renewable Energy in Rural Areas headtopics.com

“The culmination of this competition is not confined to the grand prize of N10 million awarded to each winner from these three thematic areas for the development of their solutions, but goes beyond this, as the Commission takes a holistic approach to support these promising innovations. We closely monitor the progress of these solutions as they evolve into full-fledged prototypes,” he said.

NCC awards N10m each to three startups in talent hunt hackathonNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

‘Fintech revolutionising our financial system’The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has described the Financial Technology (FinTech) industry as a major driver for financial inclusion of the underserved and unserved communities across the country. Read more ⮕

Brighton Vs. Fulham: De Zerbi To Go For First Victory In 3 GamesOn the back of a thunderous 2-0 victory against Dutch heavyweights Ajax, Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton will hunt for their first Premier League victory in three Read more ⮕

How event planner, Omobolanle impacting livesAkinfolajimi Adebimpe Omobolanle, has been described as a remarkable individual whose life and career embody the essence of perseverance, talent, and unwavering dedication. Read more ⮕

Godwin Aruwayo set for 3rd edition of “1 Chance with Godwin” reality showAll is set for the third edition of '1 Chance with Godwin' , a live reality/talent hunt show hosted by exceptional on-air-personality, entertainer and first voice of Naija FM , Godwin Aruwayo. Read more ⮕

NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Dallas Mavericks Beat Brooklyn NetsLuka Doncic scored 49 points to help the Dallas Mavericks to a 125-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Read more ⮕