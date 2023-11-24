Sokoto State Government Explains Salary Deductions for Loan Repayment

The Sokoto State Government has explained the recent salary deductions for some of its employees in the state civil service, stating that the deductions are for loan repayment by the affected employees. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance in the State, Abba Muhammed Mualledi, said on Wednesday that the deductions were necessitated by unpaid loans taken by the affected workers from various financial institutions.

"The affected staff members in the state civil service had collected loans from more than one financial house during the previous administration in the state," Mualledi said. "The affected financial house, upon my assumption of office as the permanent secretary in the ministry of finance, wrote a letter demanding a refund of their loans from defaulters.





