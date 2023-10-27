Sokoto Gov't Warns Redundant Officers, Promise Sanctions

Deputy governor of the State, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Idris, while receiving top management staff of the New Incentive, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Abuja, stressed that for the state government to achieve hundred per cent success in administering vaccines to children, every stakeholder must put in their best and work selflessly.
He praised the NGO for being able to create robust awareness among citizens and applaud them for providing financial assistance in form of transportation and logistics cost to their targets. He further committed that the state government will support as well as partner with them to immunize infants in the state.
The deputy governor, who also serves as the chairman of the state's immunization committee, also promised to liase with his colleagues, deputy governors of other states to ensure that they render support to the charitable services carried out by the NGO. He assured the New Incentives that security will be provided to its officers to enable them to travel to all the parts of the state deemed to be unsecured.
The operations coordinator of New Incentive, Malam Mubarak Bawa, in his presentation, also lamented that the northern part of Nigeria is the lowest region in-term of infantile vaccination coverage.He revealed that only around one-fourth of its infant population gets fully immunized and further requested that all hands should be put on desk to ensure that the region is fully captured in the exercise.