Sokoto Election Tribunal affirms Wamakko, 2 other Reps Members

The Sokoto state election Petition tribunal sitting in Sokoto has Friday affirmed the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of Sokoto North Senatorial District and two other House of Representatives members Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki PDP representing Tambuwal/Kebbe and Hon Bala Hassan Abubakar (Durumbun Sokoto) APC representing Sokoto North/Sokoto South federal constituencies.

The tribúnal on Friday dismissed two more petitions against the elections of Hon Abdussamad Dasuki PDP and of Hon. Bala Hassan Abubakar of the APC. In a unanimous judgement read by the Chairperson, Justice Josephine Oyefeso on behalf of other Justices Haruna Muhammad and Eke Eze, upheld the elections and dismissed the petitions for lack of substance.

She said the burden of proving a petition solely relied on the petitioners adding that the witnesses and exhibits presented were not tangible enough to contradict the electoral body decisions. Bala Kokani of APC also challenged the election of Dasuki on the grounds that Dasuki did not scored the majority of lawful votes casted during the Feb. 25 elections. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Tribunal upholds election of Tambuwal as senator for Sokoto SouthThe three-member tribunal panel led by Denis Echesi, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Danbaba Danbuwa. Read more ⮕

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

17 newly promoted police officers decorated with new ranks in SokotoA total of 17 Police officers at Zone 10 Sokoto were on Thursday decorated with their new ranks. Read more ⮕

Sokoto Gov't Warns Redundant Officers, Promise SanctionsThe Sokoto State Government has warned unproductive state government employees, contractors as well as redundant political office-holders to up their game or Read more ⮕

Tribunal Verdict: Focus On Plateau, PEGGA Tells NJCA pro-democracy group, Peace and Good Governance Advocates (PEGGA) has decried what it called contradictory and conflicting judgments being issued by the Read more ⮕

25% votes: Supreme Court upholds Tribunal, says FCT treated as 37th stateThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕