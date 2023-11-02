Social Work Professionals Seek Equitable Recognition

The C-ISOWN leaders were led by the immediate past president of the institute, Iyeme Efem, who emphasised the importance of raising the standards of the social work profession. In a statement he issued on the visit, Efem asserted that establishing professionalism in social work is crucial not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent.

He appealed to the minister to support the institute’s efforts in capacity building for social workers and the professionalisation of their practice. He said, “We see this as the panacea to building a strong social work practice in Nigeria and in Africa at large. The credit will certainly go to the minister for making this materialise.

In her response, Edu commended C-ISOWN for its dedication to elevating professional standards in social work. She advised the institute to establish an effective database for the profession and facilitate the ministry’s interventions.

Edu assured the team of her readiness to collaborate for improved standards and practices in the field of social work. C-ISOWN, which was established in Nigeria in 2009, was granted formal recognition by an Act of the National Assembly last year.

