Social Housing Falters As Landlords Jack Up Rents By 85%

This is even as market observers expect house rent to hit rooftop next year, as the owners of building properties are currently refurbishing their properties with the hope of jacking up house rents by the time they are done with the renovation.

A Lagos tenant, Mr Rasaq Azeez, who just moved out of a Room and Parlour Self Contain apartment in Abule-Egba, Lagos said, he paid N210,000 per annum before he left, but that after he packed out, landlord renovated the apartment and he is now putting it up for N450,000 per annum.

Social housing is the term given to such accommodation usually provided at affordable rates, on a secure basis, to people on low incomes or with particular needs, adding that such houses are usually owned by the state, in the form of councils, or by non-profit organisations such as housing associations. headtopics.com

Speaking on this social housing scheme, minister for housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, said, the prices were beyond the reach of the target market – low to medium-income earners, and the locations were inaccessible.

Reacting, Architect and estate consultant, Wale Babatunde, said, social housing is literally non-existent in Nigeria at the moment as governments at both federal and state levels have faltered on schemes planned to deliver such houses while private investors remain indifferent to developing for people who need such houses. headtopics.com

Several attempts have been made by the government to address the housing needs of low-income Nigerians through the establishment of mortgage institutions that offer low interest rates on housing finance. But over time, it has turned out that what the government considers its best is not good enough.

