Soaring food prices squeeze Nigerians

Soaring costs of food staples are putting people’s resilience at a breaking point, The Nation has learnt.have to tighten their belts following the surging prices of beans, garri and rice, which are central to people’s meals.

As inflation surges, William explained that every trip to the market is a pain in the pocketbook as the staples prices have shot up at the fastest rate in decades, with some food stuff out of reach for many Nigerians.At every market, there have been large price increases for staples.

Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Ibadan, Dr Olubunmi Alawode described the situation as worsening, adding that it has had a dire impact on many households, especially poor families. headtopics.com

A food stuff seller, Mike Ugwu said the situation is discouraging for those of them in the retail business. His words: “People are not ready to buy foodstuff. The price of rice increases every day. You tell somebody a price today, the next day the price will increase.”A shoe designer, Obiakpon Johnbull, described the situation as disheartening. “It has not been easy. A half bag of rice, which I bought for N15,000, is selling for N23,000. A full bag goes for between N58,000 and N60,000.

It’s worth recalling that the previous administration’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme invested a substantial N1.09 trillion, with a significant portion dedicated to rice cultivation. This initiative generated considerable optimism during the rice pyramid exhibition in Abuja in January 2022.However, post-event, despite claims of a yearly production of 9 million metric tonnes, rice prices have persistently surged. headtopics.com

Gaza death toll passes 8,000 as Nigerians donate N17m to PalestiniansThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Cancer: Nigerians advised to go for early screeningThe MedicAid Cancer Foundation (MCF), has advised Nigerians to ensure they go for regular cancer screening in order to have early detection of the disease. Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s Palliative Regime Has Overstretched Nigerians, Don WarnsUnless realistic steps towards fixing the economy are taken, the palliative regime of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government remains a time bomb, Read more ⮕

Recognise Nigerians’ Right To Vote Securely, Group Tells INECBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Tinubu’s victory, affirmation of Nigerians mandateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Judgment affirmation of Nigerians’ mandate to Tinubu, NDDC BossA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕