SMEDAN creates green energy desk to support SMEs tackling climate change

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at empowering and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “actively” engaged in the development of clean energy solutions and other climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

“The nation is already grappling with extreme weather events such as flooding, desertification, and erratic rainfall patterns which disproportionately affect small businesses in underserved communities.”

“Additionally, it will establish a comprehensive database of SMEs operating in this field and provide them with training and capacity-building programs to enhance their skills and knowledge. The statement quoted the DG of SMEDAN as saying that the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to equipping Nigerian SMEs with the funding, skills and networks that channel local innovations to solve problems within the country and the world.Inga Stefanowicz, the head of the section for green and digital economy at the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, lauded the initiative.

