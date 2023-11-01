Small IT operators shutting down, sacking employees- Ayoola Oke

Oke questioned how Nigeria would be able to infuse local contents into the telecommunications industry in a situation when local companies are not allowed to grow. “As for the International call market the local origin operators called International Data Access Operators (IDAs) and IGW International Gateway Operators have all been practically crushed and dead except may be those fronting for major operators.

“First of all in the whole industry Medium Scale companies are all practically dead or comatose due to deliberate and systematic dominant operator of the industry deliberately carrying out disconnections and other anti competitive practices against them to cream off their subscribers.

While still speaking on how the country can leverage on IT development, he stated that small operators should be given import duties for their ICT equipment, adding that the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government for telecoms should be finetuned and enforced to support local participation in the industry.

“CBN should work with NEXIM, AFREXIM and NCC to provide financial support through low interest rates and sovereign financial guarantees for small operators so that they can grow“The Local Content Policy of the FG for telecoms should be fine tuned and enforced to support local participation in the industry,” he said.

