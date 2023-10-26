Slovakia announces halt of military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia’s new populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said Thursday that his government was stopping military aid to Ukraine.

Fico told MPs that the country would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine”, repeating promises made during his election campaign, but would still supply humanitarian aid to its war-torn neighbour. “I will support zero military aid to Ukraine… An immediate halt to military operations is the best solution we have for Ukraine. The EU should change from an arms supplier to a peacemaker,” he added.

Fico — who will attend the EU summit in Brussels Thursday — also expressed opposition to sanctions against Russia. “I will not vote for any sanctions against Russia unless we see analyses of their impact on Slovakia,” he said. headtopics.com

“If there are to be such sanctions that will harm us, like most sanctions have, I can see no reason to support them.”It includes Fico’s left-wing Smer-SD, the far-right and pro-Russia SNS and Hlas-SD, a breakaway party from Smer.

Smer-SD won last month’s general vote on pledges to end military help for Ukraine, raising concerns about cracks in Western support for Kyiv. Following his party’s victory, Fico said, “The people in Slovakia have bigger problems than (dealing with) Ukraine” and called for peace talks as “further killing will not help anyone”.Its pro-Russian chairman and former parliamentary speaker Andrej Danko said in July that Russian-occupied territories were not “historically Ukrainian”. headtopics.com

He is infamous for shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, taking a selfie with Russian State Duma Chair Vyacheslav Volodin, and addressing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as “my dear friend”.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Iceland's prime minister joins women striking over unequal payNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

China Removes Defence Minister In Major Cabinet ReshuffleOn Tuesday state broadcaster CCTV announced the removals in its regular evening bulletin, but did not offer reasons for the fall from grace. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa poll: Sylva’s chances get boost as council of chiefs endorses ex-ministerThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa poll: Sylva’s chances get boost as council of chiefs endorses ex-minister Read more ⮕

At new Maracana Stadium, minister canvasses support for grassroots devtSports Development Minister, John Owan Enoh, has called for more private sector participation in the provision of facilities nationwide, saying that the Federal Government would support every initiative supporting the development of the nation’s sports sector. Read more ⮕

Nigeria now top destination for tech startups – Communications Minister, TijaniThe Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria is now a top destination for tech startups. He disclosed this on Tuesday in his opening statement at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Digital Nigeria International Conference in Abuja. Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s top priority remains job creation for youths, says ministerThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's top priority remains job creation for youths, says minister Read more ⮕