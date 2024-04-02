Six persons die from suspected meningitis cases in Jigawa

Officials of Maigatari Local Government Council of Jigawa State have confirmed the death of six persons from suspected cases of meningitis. The local government Primary Health Care manager Abdullahi Muhammad confirmed the development in an interview with DAILY POST. He said the council has recorded over 38 confirmed cases of meningitis out of which six person died. According to him the cases were recorded across 10 political wards.

Muhammed also disclosed that over 210,455 persons between the ages of 1-29 were targeted for vaccination. The council chairman, Uzairu Nadabo, further confirmed the development, noting that the LG has concluded all the necessary plans for massive meningitis vaccine campaign. 'We ensured meticulous planning and coordination, convening stakeholder meetings and advocacy visits to traditional and religious leaders to garner support and create awareness for the vaccination campaig

