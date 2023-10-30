Six killed, one missing as suspected herders attack Benue communities

According to a source, Mr Perver Acham, 'The herdsmen numbering 10, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked Tse Gamber in Sengev Council Ward, killing three persons with one Iorhon Dam being taken away by the attackers.

' The source further said Camp, Nagi, Mbachohon Council Ward, a settlement along Naka-Agagbe road, was attacked Sunday evening, with three persons killed and several others injured. He added that the bodies of the victims could not be removed for fear of another attack. The Benue State Police Command PPRO, SP Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the attacks, said she lost three of her cousins in the Sunday morning attack.

