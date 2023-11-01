Singer Made Kuti Ties the Knot with Partner, Inedoye

The wedding was a private affair, with only close family and friends in attendance. In a video shared on social media, Made Kuti is seen reciting his vows to Inedoye. He promises to love her unconditionally and to always be there for her. Inedoye also recites her vows to Made Kuti, promising to love him forever and to be the best wife and mother she can be. The couple then exchanges rings and kisses, sealing their love for each other.

Made Kuti is one of the most popular Afrobeat singers in Nigeria. He is known for his energetic live performances and his catchy songs. Inedoye is a private person and not much is known about her. Former NHL player Adam Johnson died on Wednesday after a skate slashed his neck during a game. The 29-year-old was playing for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye when he was accidentally cut by the skate of teammate Justin Dowling. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of death was…

Lawrence Faucette, the second person in the world to undergo a pig heart transplant, has sadly passed away 40 days after the groundbreaking procedure. At the age of 58, he appeared to be in good health during the first month following the surgery. However, recent days brought signs of organ rejection, leading to his unfortunate…

GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘Elders are leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria’ – Singer Paul of PsquareFamous Nigerian musician Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the Psquare, has stated that the elders are the leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria. The singer said this while reflecting on the state of leadership in Africa especially in Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: I can’t go out in Nigeria – Singer TemsThe Nation Newspaper I can't go out in Nigeria - Singer Tems

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Sam Adeyemi: Nigeria's leaders driven by money — but sacrifices must be madeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕