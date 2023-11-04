Singer Eva Alordiah Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression

Notable singer Eva Alordiah has opened up about her battle with depression after leaving the music industry. Alordiah revealed that she faced financial struggles and could barely afford basic necessities. She admitted that she lost herself to depression but managed to overcome it by investing her time in books and other activities. Reflecting on her journey, Alordiah expressed that the experience was worth it as she now runs multiple businesses

. She emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions

