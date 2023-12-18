Simon Lalong Yet to Present Himself for Inauguration as Senator

It’s been over a month since the appeal court pronounced Mr Lalong senator but he has yet to present himself for inauguration. In November, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, declared Simon Lalong as the elected senator representing Plateau South, ending months of legal battle over the senatorial election. Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ground that he was not properly nominated as the candidate of the party for the 25 February election.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mr Lalong, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election. Mr Lalong, 60, is currently a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), serving as the minister of labour and employment. The minister recently However, sources in the APC told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Lalong is closer to quitting his ministerial position to become a federal lawmaker. This newspaper could not independently verify the clai





