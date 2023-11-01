Simi lashes female Evangelist over advice to ladies

In her words: “Even when you hide self hate inside ‘good advice’, it’s still self hate. This is why 90% of skincare products in countries full of beautiful dark skin girls/women are ‘whitening creams’.”“And girls are told that the hair that grows out of their hair is not special enough. It’s not that you’re not good enough, it’s that they said you’re not good enough. She’s on the pulpit too. A role model. Lol. Wetin God no send una, na hin una like to dey do.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: South Korea to Become a Multiracial Nation in 2024South Korea is on track to become a multiracial nation in 2024, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: President woos Belgian, Norwegian investorsThe Nation Newspaper President woos Belgian, Norwegian investors

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu declares war on sharp practices in mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu declares war on sharp practices in mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps seek justice for slain female Corps memberThe Nation Newspaper Reps seek justice for slain female Corps member

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕