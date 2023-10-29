Significance of Wike as FCT minister

What is more urgent, we need to advise the president’s men and women to cut short their celebration and return to governance of the disappearing value of the national currency, energy price crisis and imminent food insecurity. It is urgent. The time of celebration should be over by this weekend because there are weightier matters of the law of survival.

‘…And so the most precious gift the Generals’ rule donated to the(ir) Federal Republic of the Nigerian Army as General Chris Ali succinctly puts it in his classic on Nigeria, Abuja has been there as “their capital” until this month and last week when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took two significant steps to restore confidence in the national capital Hurricane Murtala sold to us 47 years ago as a “symbol of our unity”.

And so there is a sense in which we can report that President Tinubu has broken a 47 years old jinx. Just as he did the other day when he obeyed a 2018 Court of Appeal’s declarative judgment that an indigene,(original inhabitant) of the Federal Capital Territory should be appointed as a member of the Federal Executive Council (a Minister). The Indigene will be sworn in tomorrow. headtopics.com

‘…And so as President Tinubu has begun restoration of stakeholder confidence in the Capital of the Federation, Wike should be bold enough to study the present convoluted political and administrative structure of the Federal Capital Territory. Most of the structures of governance are neither state nor federal.

This review is therefore a sense in which we can claim that Wike is living up to the significance of his appointment as Minister of the Unity Capital, Abuja. And so good people and owners of Abuja, the Nigerian people, should continue to encourage him (Wike) to administer the national capital in public interest. It is our capital. It isn’t their capital. headtopics.com

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Wike: Arewa Groups Caution Clerics Against Divisive UtterancesThe Arewa Youth Parliament has faulted calls by some clerics for the sack of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, saying such a remark Read more ⮕

Abuja indigenes told to suspend protest against calls for Wike’s removalThe indigenous people of the FCT have been advised to suspend their planned peaceful protest in support of the minister, Nyesom Wike. Read more ⮕

Don’t use religion to kick against WikeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Northern Clerics, Gumi’s Attack on Tinubu, Wike: Abuja built with N-Delta resources — Leaders, activistsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Pestilential Sheikh Gumi on WikeThe Nation Newspaper Pestilential Sheikh Gumi on Wike Read more ⮕