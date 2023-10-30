Sign executive order to curb looting by politicians, civil servants

The lawmaker’s comment comes in the wake of a comment by retired Supreme Court Justice Musa Muhammad Dattijo over the level of corruption in the country’s judiciary.The lawmaker, who noted that he attempted to introduce some bills in that regard, said, “I have tried several times but you know, there were excuses here and there.”

“I think the best way to get this across is when the bill comes from the executive, or in the interim, the current president should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth,” he added. According to Ndume, the level of unexplained wealth in the country, especially among politicians and civil servants, requires some laws to combat it.

Ndume said, “I know of civil servants that live in houses that not only their income, their salaries, or their life pension—assuming they would live in this world for 90 years or 100 years—cannot buy.” headtopics.com

“The same thing with some of our politicians, especially the politically exposed persons like ministers; you find, as you rightly said, some of them come to the National Assembly, and suddenly .”He said, “Well, I will partially accept what you said,” Ndume said when asked if the lawmakers have failed to pass bills to curb the trend of unexplained wealth in the country.“The public are those that are supposed to put us on our toes to represent them and account for our actions,” the senator added.

Borno School Seeks Govt’s Intervention On Classrooms, DesksThe principal of Budum Junior Secondary School, Yagana Kachalla, Maiduguri, has appealed to the Borno State government to provide more classrooms and desks Read more ⮕

Boko Haram: Security has improved in Borno by 85 per cent'To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent. Economic activities are ongoing... Read more ⮕

FG to fight desertification in Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, 8 othersThe Nation Newspaper FG to fight desertification in Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, 8 others - Bukar Read more ⮕

Great Green Wall To Tackle Desertification In Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, OthersNational Great Green Wall (NGGW) has said it is collaborating with Borno, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and other Read more ⮕

Ndume: I'm more experienced than Akpabio | Tinubu should sign order on unexplained wealthNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu Should Sign Executive Order On Unexplained Wealth, Says NdumeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕