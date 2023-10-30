Show justification for your move to impeach me, Fubara queries 24 lawmakers

This was as the governor alleged assassination attempt on him some compromised police officers, who shot fire live bullet at him with the intention to kill while he visited to assess the extent of damages done as aftermath of bombing of the State House of Assembly complex by some hoodlums.
Fubara, who addressing thousands of youths at the government house gate described as null and void the attempt to impeach him by the lawmakers, adding that it is an illegal legislative actions. The Governor commended them for standing up to protect the interest of Rivers State and said he is not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.
“Let it be on record, whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly is trying to divert attention. If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first, neither will I be the last. But what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment. headtopics.com
“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by everyone of you here is with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”
Fubara, who had visited the complex, accompanied by Rivers youths on Monday, described as unfortunate the attempt by some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the assembly and condemned the burning of sections of the building of such important public institution built with taxpayers money. headtopics.com
“The truth is that, everybody who knows me know that I am a peaceful person. I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason be part of such destruction.