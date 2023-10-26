Show decorum, Mayor Urhoboland tells Asari Dokubo

Citing a recent video of the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, that went viral in which he castigated President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging lopsidedness in his recent appointments, the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, has warned the group leader to show decorum as against inciting the Nigerian public particularly the people of the Niger Delta region against the Federal Government.

Eshanekpe’s warning to Dokubo was contained in a release made available to newsmen on Thursday, wherein he stated that it is unbecoming of a supposed leader, who once declared support for the current administration.

Akpodoro, a notable ex-militant leader in the Delta region stated that it’s on record that charlatans derailed the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and ensured that he didn’t see the Niger Delta region beyond the Ijaw nation, a development he said would not be allowed by the current leadership of the Nigerian state, calling on Dokubo to look elsewhere in his tirade. headtopics.com

“Whipping up ethnic sentiments,” the Mayor said, “won’t help anyone including Dokubo in this dispensation stressing that, that era was gone for good.” “The current nation’s leadership,” according to the Mayor, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, “won’t pander to the sectional shenanigans of Dokubo staying that the President’s appointments lately cuts across all segments of the nation and across board therefore, the insinuations of lopsidedness made by Dokubo is the most uncharitable thing to say adding that never in the recent history of the country has appointments been deliberately...

“Using the weapon of blackmail against the President for want of gaining traction,” Akpodoro said, “should be stopped,” urging security operatives in the country to permanently beam searchlight on Dokubo lest he plunge the nation into crisis describing him as uncaught and reckless. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Huawei partners Fouani to address carbon emission with new productTechnology firm, Huawei has partnered Fouani Nigeria Limited to unveil a smart solar solution targeted at reducing carbon emission in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

There’s only one way to fix Naira crisisFormer Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has said the naira can only be strong again if Nigeria becomes an export-driven economy. Read more ⮕

Jega: INEC must probe why upload of presidential poll results to IReV failedNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

JUST IN: 'We want durable cars' – senate gives reasons for purchase of luxury vehiclesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu directs immediate implementation of tax policy reform recommendationsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕