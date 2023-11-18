Shootout between Borno Police and Immigration Officials in Maiduguri

The Borno Police and Immigration officials engaged in a shootout in Maiduguri , causing fear among residents. The clash took place at a police outpost occupied by the Nigeria Immigration Service since 2014. The Borno State Commissioner of Police ordered the reclamation of abandoned outposts to enhance security.





