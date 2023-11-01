Shooting Incident: We did not know the Governor was around

She said that police operatives deployed to the scene were battling to contain protesting youths with potential to cause mayhem and that they only took “deliberate security steps to ensure the protection and safety of the governor” when he arrived.

Iringe-Koko said that the police command has launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting. “At the entrance of the Complex, it was observed that youths numbering over a hundred had begun a protest to gain access to the Complex and conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

“However, some minutes later, another aggressive group of persons approached the entrance of the complex and advanced towards the premises. The police therefore engaged them in like manner but observed that the Executive Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara, was in their midst.

“In consideration of this, the DC Ops quickly took deliberate security steps to ensure his protection and safety, while the Governor and his entourage went on to assess the level of damage caused by the fire incident.

