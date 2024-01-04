Shipping Suspended in Red Sea and Suez Canal over Houthi Attack

Experts have predicted disruption in global trade as shipping companies announced suspension of shipping through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, over attack by the Houthis rebels.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Red Sea and Suez Canal are one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes but there are extended concern among international shipping giants about attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who say they are taking revenge against Israel for its military campaign against Hamas. This is as global economists and analysts have predicted that Brent crude would average $82.56 a barrel this year, up slightly from the 2023 average of $82.17, with weak global growth expected to cap demand.In China, investor expectations of economic stimulus measures rose after manufacturing activity shrank in December for a third month, government data showed on Sunday and any such stimulus could boost oil demand and support crude price





