Shipping Coys Caution Union Over Plot To Shut Down Port Operations Monday

In a press statement, on Friday, the association advised the union to shelve its planned protest, saying shutting the seaports can not be in the interest of the nation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the MWUN had threatened to shutdown the nation’s seaports and terminals on Monday, October 30, 2023, if the salaries and allowances of it’s members are not reviewed. The union had issued a 7-day ultimatum to all foreign and multinational shipping companies operating in Nigeria, to review the entitlement of its members or face the consequence of shutting down their operations.However, the Chairman of SAN, Boma Alabi, noted with concern the announcement by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria of their intention to commence strike action by October 30, 2023.

The SAN Chair said the shipping companies have repeatedly reminded the MWUN that SAN members do not encompass the totality of employers in the Maritime sector and despite that, SAN have been engaging with MWUN on certain improvements to the terms and conditions for employees.She said several enhancements have already been tabled, and that dialogue is ongoing, with the most recent meeting having been on 29th September 2023. headtopics.com

“It should also be noted that the MWUN seek to impose ‘minimum standards of employment’ while the members of SAN who seem to be repeatedly singled out in the media and public statements by MWUN, consider existing terms and conditions for SAN member companies employees to be significantly above any so called ‘minimum standards’ already. Yet we remain open to discussions on sustainable proposals.

“In recent weeks many companies have provided additional palliatives to staff to cushion the effects of fuel price hikes and other inflationary pressures affecting all Nigerians.”

