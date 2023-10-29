Shettima Seeks Use Of Capital Market Instrument To Bridge Nigeria’s $3trn Infrastructure Gap

Shettima stated this at the opening ceremony of the third West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) with the theme: ‘Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West African Capital Market’ held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Shettima, who was represented by Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Tope Fasua, said, the centrality of capital market to Nigeria’s development trajectory especially to the evolution of corporate sector, industries and most importantly infrastructural development cannot be over emphasised.

He added that, it is a time of intense competition among nations and resources, and with advancement in technology, nations are able to reach to nations with their products just as businesses have their fingers in billions of pockets the world over. headtopics.com

He implored West Africa regulators and operators to think hard to find liquidity, growth and sustainability in their markets, saying if stock exchanges in developed countries still thrive like New York, London, Amsterdam, Bombay and Egypt there is no reason why West African exchanges should not thrive.The director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and chairman of West Africa Securities Regulators Association, WASRA, Mr.

According to him, “WACMIC and WASRA bring together the securities exchanges, central securities depositories and commissions of the sub-region, comprising Cape Verde, Ghana, Nigeria, and the Union Economique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine (UEMOA), with Morocco as an observer member. Our mission, as outlined in the ECOWAS Commission Treaty, is to facilitate the issuance and trading of financial securities across the region. headtopics.com

