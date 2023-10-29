Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and his hate messages, By Femi Fani-Kayode

Worse of all is the fact that during the course of his sermon he referred to Christians as "infidels."Anyone, no matter how powerful, influential, wealthy, well-connected, loved, revered or highly placed, who tries to use religion or ethnicity to divide our people, trouble our peace, undermine our security or destabilise our country will not only face the full wrath of the Living God and the Nigerian people but will also be brought to justice.

That does not however mean that as a Christian I will stand by quietly and allow anyone to denigrate my faith. It is for these reasons that I have made the following well-researched and detailed contribution about Sheikh Gumi.

It is clear that there are some hidden, yet sinister and dark forces, both within and outside Nigeria, that are behind this man and that are encouraging him to continue to tread this reckless and dangerous course. headtopics.com

Such was the senior Gumi’s zeal for Islamic fundamentalism and obsession for our country to be transformed into an Islamic state that he once infamously proclaimed, before a massive congregation of his followers and disciples, that a Christian would only rule Nigeria “over his dead body.”

The fact that they are unable to accommodate and live peacefully with others, including real Muslims and Christians, in a multi-religious, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic nation like ours makes them enemies of the Nigerian state and the Nigerian people. headtopics.com

The only saving grace in this whole ugly episode is the fact that some Northern elders have displayed true leadership and commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria and disowned Gumi over his threats.

Bishop El Buba, Sunday Igboho and Asari Dokubo have also spoken out against him and his divisive rhetoric on behalf of the church, the South-West and the South-South respectively.For the record, my response to his malodorous and repugnant diatribe is as follows. headtopics.com

