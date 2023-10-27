‘She died in her sleep, I only wanted to get rid of the body’ – UNIPORT student denies k ...

Okoligwe denied the allegation during an interview with journalists at the Command Headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt. The suspect who said he was sick when the deceased visited his home, claimed he noticed his girlfriend was lifeless when he woke up. He further claimed that he went to his brother’s house for treatment and returned three days later to dispose of her body.

“I was thinking if I report the issue, I will be blamed for everything. So, I was trying to wrap her body and get rid of it, which was very wrong of me to do. “As I came back that Wednesday to come and wrap her body, that was the Wednesday the police came. “I did not remove any of her body parts.” He noted that their relationship was not stable. The suspect added that the deceased took a Bolt ride to his house on her own, noting that she was supposed to leave the same night but he slept off.

