Shakira reaches settlement in tax fraud case

Colombian superstar Shakira has reached a settlement with Spanish prosecutors in her tax fraud case, avoiding trial. She will pay 7.3 million euros in fines and receive a three-year suspended sentence.





Shakira Faces Tax Fraud Charges in BarcelonaColombian superstar Shakira is facing tax fraud charges in Barcelona. Prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of nearly 24 million euros ($26 million) for the singer, who is accused of defrauding the state of 14.5 million euros on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Shakira denies the charges and says she only moved to Spain full time in 2015.

