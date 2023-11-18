Shakira Faces Tax Fraud Charges in Barcelona

Shapeshifting Colombian superstar Shakira is facing tax fraud charges in Barcelona . Prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of nearly 24 million euros ($26 million) for the singer, who is accused of defrauding the state of 14.5 million euros on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Shakira denies the charges and says she only moved to Spain full time in 2015.





Read more: GUARDİANNİGERİA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHİPNGA: Liverpool's Luis Diaz’s Father Released By Colombian GuerrillasLiverpool ace, Luis Díaz’s father has been freed by his captors after police in Colombia confirmed the release.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Colombian Guerrillas Free Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz’s Kidnapped DadBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Ex-chair of Kano agricultural company faces multi-billion naira fraud chargesThe Kano State Government filed a nine-count charge at the State High Court, accusing the the ex-official of diverting over N4 billion.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: The seven hidden faces with strong voices of finality, By Babafemi A. BadejoIn effect, it was the decision of the hidden-faced seven justices of the Supreme Court with strong voices that mattered in the end.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Gaza: Israeli attacks intensify as US envoy faces Arab angerThe Nation Newspaper Gaza: Israeli attacks intensify as US envoy faces Arab anger

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: The Seven Hidden Faces With Strong Finality VoicesOctober 26, 2023, was significant for Nigeria. It was the day the Supreme Court of Nigeria (SCN), following the same path of the Presidential Election

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »